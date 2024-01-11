Watch CBS News
Local News

Police in Colorado fatally shoot suspect after domestic violence call

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Officers shoot, injure suspect in Broomfield
Officers shoot, injure suspect in Broomfield 00:20

One person is dead after a shooting involving police in Broomfield. It happened on Wednesday night on the 600 block of Alter Street, close to the intersection of Highway 287 and 6th Avenue.

shooting-2.jpg
Broomfield Police

Just before 9 a.m. police responded to a domestic violence-related emergency report at the Village Square Apartments. The shooting happened shortly after that nearby.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Broomfield police haven't released the name of the person who was shot and haven't said so far what led up to the shooting.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 8:01 AM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.