Police in Colorado fatally shoot suspect after domestic violence call

One person is dead after a shooting involving police in Broomfield. It happened on Wednesday night on the 600 block of Alter Street, close to the intersection of Highway 287 and 6th Avenue.

Broomfield Police

Just before 9 a.m. police responded to a domestic violence-related emergency report at the Village Square Apartments. The shooting happened shortly after that nearby.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Broomfield police haven't released the name of the person who was shot and haven't said so far what led up to the shooting.