Police look for vehicle that killed Pennsylvania man near Colorado ski area

The Avon Police Department has released a video re-creation of a Pennsylvania man's walk along a sidewalk last month in hopes of learning details about the driver and car that struck and killed him.

John "Jack" Ladesic was found by a motorist lying on the ground near a bus stop at about 6:45 p.m. March 5. A caller to 9-1-1 said Ladesic's belongings were strewn about and he was unresponsive.

Paramedics' resuscitation efforts failed; Ladesic was pronounced dead at the scene.

John "Jack" Ladesic Avon Police Department

State Highway 6 remained closed in that area for several hours as Avon PD officers, crime scene specialists, and detectives - along with Colorado State Patrol Troopers, and an Eagle County Sheriff's Deputy investigated the incident.

Since that night, the police department has released few details. But it is believed the Ladesic was walking westbound from a gas station to an apartment complex when he was hit by a "smaller white vehicle," as described by a potential witness.

Avon Police Chief Greg Daly called the Ladesic's death a "tragic loss" in a Facebook post containing the department's video.

"Jack had come to the Vail Valley for many, many years," Daly said in the video. "He was an avid skier. He skied with the same group of friends for over 40 years. For a 76-year-old, he was an amazingly active individual."

A still image taken from a video recently posted by the Avon Police Department showing John "Jack" Ladesic (right) during a ski outing. Authorities are looking for the driver of a "smaller white vehicle" that is suspected of hitting and killing Ladesic while he walked near the Beaver Creek Ski Resort. Avon Police Department/Facebook

The Stonebridge Bus stop at the location of Ladesic's passing is about a half mile from the base lift at Beaver Creek Resort.

Anyone with information can call Vail dispatch at (970) 479-2201 or email cib.@avon.org. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can contact Eagle County Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.