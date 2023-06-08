Police arrest former school theater teacher, inquire about additional sex assault victims

Police have arrested a former teacher for sexual assault incidents that are alleged to have occurred while he was a theater instructor five years ago.

Denver Police Department investigators took Charles Reginald "Reggie" Gwinn into custody Friday. Gwinn is charged with two felony counts.

Gwinn is accused of fondling a juvenile female several times over a five-month period. The girl was a student at St. Elizabeth's School in east Denver during the time of the alleged assaults between March and July of 2018.

The investigation was launched after the girl and her father filed a report with DPD in March of this year.

Gwinn worked at the school for three years starting in the 2016-2017 school year through the 2018-2019 school year.

"One of our highest priorities," Adriana Murphy, Head of School, stated in an email response to CBS News Colorado, "is to provide a safe and nurturing educational environment for our students. We are deeply saddened by this arrest and we are taking this situation very seriously. We offer our support and sympathies to our former student and the student's family."

Detectives in the case are hoping to determine whether there are any additional victims at the Episcopal school or any other location. Anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of Gwinn or has information that could be helpful to investigators, is encouraged to call the Denver Police Missing and Exploited Persons Unit at 720-913-6653.

Gwinn is scheduled to appear in Denver court June 20.