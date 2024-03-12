Police arrest 2 Colorado men accused of shooting from vehicles in the street, search for more suspects

Police in Aurora arrested two men on Monday afternoon after officers were called to a report of shots fired in a southwest Aurora neighborhood. Officers responded just before 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 14000 block of East Quinn Circle.

Police said multiple people called Aurora 911 to report that several people in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the street. No one involved in the shooting was still on scene when officers arrived.

One of the guns found in the home after officers responded to a call of shots fired. Aurora Police Department

Officers learned that two of those involved in the shooting lived at a nearby house. Officers located the two men who exited the home without incident. Detectives searched the home and seized two handguns believed to have been used in the shooting. Both handguns were outfitted with large-capacity magazines.

Diezman Darrell Hales Aurora Police Department

Diezman Darrell Hales, 22, and Takeyshy Kevin Castro, 20, both of Aurora, were arrested on charges of menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine.

Takeyshy Kevin Castro Aurora Police Department

Investigators continue to work to identify the occupants of the second vehicle. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).