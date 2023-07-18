Watch CBS News
Local News

Police advise to avoid leaving pets inside hot vehicles

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

And by now you should know to avoid leaving your pet inside your car, especially during days with extremely hot temperatures. 

Wheat Ridge police say an animal can overheat in six minutes as temperatures in vehicles can rise up to at least 101 degrees. 

Police conducted an experiment measuring their temperatures after being inside a truck for six minutes with the windows cracked. An officer's temperature got up to 103 degrees during the experiment.  

Authorities say if you see a pet inside a vehicle, call 911 immediately. You could break a window before responders arrive if necessary. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 2:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.