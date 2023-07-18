Police advise to avoid leaving pets inside hot vehicles

And by now you should know to avoid leaving your pet inside your car, especially during days with extremely hot temperatures.

Wheat Ridge police say an animal can overheat in six minutes as temperatures in vehicles can rise up to at least 101 degrees.

Police conducted an experiment measuring their temperatures after being inside a truck for six minutes with the windows cracked. An officer's temperature got up to 103 degrees during the experiment.

Authorities say if you see a pet inside a vehicle, call 911 immediately. You could break a window before responders arrive if necessary.