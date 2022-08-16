Watch CBS News
CPW hoping public can help them find bowhunter who poached moose in Teller County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking for a person of interest after a moose was shot with an arrow and left to die. The incident happened last fall in Teller County.

The moose was seen alive on a game camera on the morning of Sept. 16.

On Sept. 18, CPW got a call about a dead moose north of Divide between Forest Service Roads 362 and 363. CPW shared photos of a bow hunter in the area at the same time.

Officers say that someone tried to hid the animal carcass with sticks and branches.

"This is poaching and it's illegal and we want to catch the person who did this," said CPW spokesman Travis Sauder. "This moose was treated unethically and that is something we take very seriously."  

If you know who the man is, you are asked to call CPW's tip line at 719-227-5200.

Wildlife violation tips for this situation or others like it can be submitted anonymously at:

Operation Game Thief, 877-265-6648 or game.thief@state.co.us

