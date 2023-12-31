Playoff hopes extinguished despite Denver Broncos victory over Chargers
The Denver Broncos were eliminated from the NFL playoffs on Sunday despite a win over the Los Angeles Chargers that improved their record to 8-8 with one game remaining in their season.
Quarterback Jarrett Stidham started the game and threw his first touchdown pass as a Bronco in the victory.
The Broncos chances of making the playoffs as a Wild Card team were extinguished when the Steelers beat the Seahawks on Sunday. Then shortly afterwards the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Bengals and clinched their eighth straight AFC West title, closing the door on the Broncos chances of making the playoffs as a division winner.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.