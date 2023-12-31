Watch CBS News
Playoff hopes extinguished despite Denver Broncos victory over Chargers

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Broncos were eliminated from the NFL playoffs on Sunday despite a win over the Los Angeles Chargers that improved their record to 8-8 with one game remaining in their season.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham started the game and threw his first touchdown pass as a Bronco in the victory.

Jarrett Stidham of the Denver Broncos against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field At Mile High on December 31, 2023. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images Sports

The Broncos chances of making the playoffs as a Wild Card team were extinguished when the Steelers beat the Seahawks on Sunday. Then shortly afterwards the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Bengals and clinched their eighth straight AFC West title, closing the door on the Broncos chances of making the playoffs as a division winner.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on December 31, 2023 / 5:23 PM MST

