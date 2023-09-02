Platteville man sentenced for threats made to governor, prosecutor

A Platteville resident was sentenced to recently for threats he made against the lives of Colorado's governor and a local prosecutor earlier this year by phone.

An Adams County judge ordered Jeromie Rose, 42, to undergo mental health evaluation and treatment during the course of his four-year probation.

The sentence concluded two cases against Rose - one for threatening Governor Jared Polis in June and another for threatening an Adams County prosecutor in March.

In a voicemail left with the Governor's office, "Rose made multiple statements that he intended to put a bullet in the Governor's head as a result of losing food stamps," the Adams County District Attorney's Office stated in a press release.

Rose threatened to physically attack the prosecutor: "If I ever see him again, I probably will beat the hell out of him, if not kill him," the office quotes in the press release.

Rose served jail and prison terms for a 2017 Adams County case, but online court records do not show he was involved in any legal action there at the time he made the threat against the prosecutor.

Jeromie Rose Adams County Sheriff's Office

Rose pleaded guilty to one felony charge in each case Monday, and was immediately sentenced to four year probation in each. The probations are to be served simultaneously.

"Public service is an honor that comes with certain sacrifices, but personal safety is not one of them," 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason stated in the press release. "The defendant's actions here were not only outrageous, they were dangerous and they were criminal. Threatening violence against a public official fundamentally undermines the social fabric of society. Public discourse is often fraught, particularly today, but threatening or perpetrating violence is never acceptable. We will prosecute and hold accountable those who do."