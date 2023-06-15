Plastic surgeon Geoffrey Kim found guilty of attempted manslaughter in death of Emmalyn Nguyen

A prominent Greenwood Village plastic surgeon, Geoffrey Kim, was found guilty of attempted manslaughter in the death of Emmalyn Nguyen, 18, who died following a breast augmentation procedure in 2019.

Geoffrey Kim Arapahoe County

Nguyen underwent surgery on Aug. 1, 2019, at Dr. Kim's Greenwood Village office. But after being administered anesthesia, Nguyen went into cardiac arrest. Dr. Kim attempted CPR on Nguyen but later admitted he did not call 911 for help for approximately 5 hours. Two nurses testified that they had requested permission to call 911 but Kim denied.

Emmalyn Nguyen CBS

Nguyen was left brain injured, unable to speak, walk or feed herself and needing around-the-clock medical care.

Lynn Fam tends to her daughter Emmalyn Nguyen prior to her death. CBS

Nguyen died 14 months later.

"We understand medical procedures don't always go as planned, but this defendant showed a shocking and extreme lack of judgment and humanity by failing to call for an ambulance and denying his patient appropriate treatment in a hospital setting," Chief Deputy District Attorney Gary Dawson said in a statement. "Patients put their trust in doctors and the outcome might have been different had the defendant sought appropriate medical care. This defendant made decisions based on what was best for his business and not for his patient."

Kim was also found guilty of obstruction of telephone services. Kim faces up to 3 years in the Department of Corrections. That hearing is set for Sept. 8.

As a result of a wrongful death lawsuit, Kim agreed to pay $1 million to Nguyen's family in an out-of-court settlement.