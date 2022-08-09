Mini golf course inspired by Pixar movies is coming to Denver's McGregor Square

A Pixar-themed mini-golf course will soon be popping up in Denver. "Pixar Putt" features 18 interactive holes inspired by your favorite Disney and Pixar movies including Finding Nemo, Toy Story and Monster's Inc.

The course will be coming to the Rally Hotel in McGregor Square Sept. 3 - Nov. 27. It will be open Monday-Friday from 3pm-10pm and Saturday-Sunday from 10am-10pm. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm-10pm, "Pixar Putt After Dark" will offer evening sessions for adults 18 and older.

The course has been traveling the country, having already made stops in New York City, Houston, San Antonio and Chicago.

Organizers recommend buying tickets in advance since they often do sell out. Tickets start at $25.50 and you can buy them here.