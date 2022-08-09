Watch CBS News
Local News

Mini golf course inspired by Pixar movies is coming to Denver's McGregor Square

By Robin Clutters

/ CBS Colorado

Mini golf course inspired by Pixar movies is coming to Denver's McGregor Square
Mini golf course inspired by Pixar movies is coming to Denver's McGregor Square 00:30

A Pixar-themed mini-golf course will soon be popping up in Denver. "Pixar Putt" features 18 interactive holes inspired by your favorite Disney and Pixar movies including Finding Nemo, Toy Story and Monster's Inc.

pixarputt-unret-img-1403.jpg
Rockefeller Productions

The course will be coming to the Rally Hotel in McGregor Square Sept. 3 - Nov. 27. It will be open Monday-Friday from 3pm-10pm and Saturday-Sunday from 10am-10pm. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm-10pm, "Pixar Putt After Dark" will offer evening sessions for adults 18 and older.

pixarputtflubacker-022.jpg
Rockefeller Productions

The course has been traveling the country, having already made stops in New York City, Houston, San Antonio and Chicago. 

pixarputtflubacker-062.jpg
Rockefeller Productions

Organizers recommend buying tickets in advance since they often do sell out. Tickets start at $25.50 and you can buy them here.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 12:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.