Pipe bomb? Nope, sheriff's office in Colorado's high country says device was a geocache container

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Deputies in the Frisco area found a suspicious device near a middle school and eventually detonated it. It happened on Saturday morning at Summit Middle School and the device turned out not to be a pipe bomb.

The device was spotted by someone who was playing pickleball and after the initial investigation by authorities the area was evacuated and a bomb squad was called in. That unit wound up detonating the device. Afterwards they found a note inside that said Geocache 3, indicating it was a container intended for geocaching.

container.jpg
Summit County


In a Facebook post showing a photo of the device the sheriff's office reached out to people who participate in geocaching with the following plea:

With the recent school bomb threats sweeping the nation and here in Colorado this past week, geocaching participants should be sensitive of the types of vaults they are creating and the materials used to make them. No one should be making and planting devices that look similar to pipe bombs near school campuses for any reason.

By the late afternoon, the area was opened back up. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

First published on August 7, 2022 / 3:39 PM

