Pioneer Cheer Squad shapes next generation cheerleaders

University of Denver Athletics partners with CBS Colorado to collect toys for the Together for Colorado Toy Drive. Pioneer fans can donate new, unwrapped toys at home basketball and hockey games, and at the Shop 'n' Drop collection held by the cheer squad. All the toys collected end up in the hands of members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

CBS

Recently, the DU cheer squad held a cheer clinic for children at the Boston Boys & Girls Club. Third, fourth, and fifth graders got their first lesson in cheerleading.

"We have learned some stuff about cheerleading, and I want to show you something," said 8-year-old Xochitl as she executed a cheer jump.

The girls caught on quick and were especially excited to try out the pom poms.

"I felt like I was a cheerleader when I grabbed them and started doing this and clapping," said 8-year-old Leilany as she demonstrated shaking the poms.

The Pioneer cheerleaders taught the club members a couple of simple cheers, some jumps and exactly how to rally the crowd.

"It's such an important part of DU cheer for us to get involved in the community, and so we just love to spread the cheer," said Ella Kerrigan, DU cheer squad member.

CBS

On this occasion, they spread cheer to kids who truly appreciated it. One of the many opportunities members get just for showing up at the Boys & Girls Club.

LINK: DU Athletic Department's Shop 'n' Drop Toy Collection

The DU Athletic Department's Shop 'n' Drop Toy Collection is Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the circle drive outside the Ritchie Center.