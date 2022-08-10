Here's your chance to watch the sunrise from the summit of Pikes Peak

Early risers have a chance to watch the sunrise from Pikes Peak

Ever wanted to experience sunrise from the summit of Pikes Peak? You'll have two chances this summer.

On August 27 and September 11, the Pikes Peak Highway will open to 4:45 a.m.-6:30 a.m so you can bask in the sunrise.

The new Summit Visitor Center will be open for the event so you can enjoy coffee and a donut as the sun rises.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - JULY 29 : View from Pikes Peak summit (14,115 ft) photographed at the summit visitor center in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Friday, July 29, 2022. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/Getty Images

"We are thrilled to announce the return of our sunrise openings this year," Skyler Rorabaugh, Pikes Peak-America's Mountain Manager said in a news release.

"This is a spectacular and peaceful way to enjoy the first morning light from the top of America's Mountain and a great chance to also check out the new and improved Summit Visitor Center."

This is the first time since 2018 the early morning openings have been offered. Construction on the new visitor center canceled the viewings then came COVID.

You must purchase a timed entry ticket in advance. No sunrise tickets will be sold on the mornings of the event.

