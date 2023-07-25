Colorado Rockies trade Pierce Johnson to Atlanta Braves

With the MLB trade deadline on the horizon, the Colorado Rockies are making a pitching swap.

The sent right-hander Pierce Johnson to the Atlanta Braves for two pitching prospects: Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon.

Vodnik ranked as the Braves No. 14 prospect entering the season.

The Braves have baseball's best record (64-34) and a big lead in the NL East, but they have been hit hard by injuries - especially on their pitching staff.

Pierce Johnson #36 of the Colorado Rockies pitches in the ninth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field on June 30, 2023. Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

Johnson began the season as the Rockies closer. He has 13 saves but was removed from that role in early June while saddled with a 7.50 ERA through 24 innings.

Johnson has pitched better since then, surrendering six earned runs in 15 innings, though his overall numbers (1-5, 6.00 ERA) are still ugly. The Braves were looking for another right-handed arm with power coming out of the bullpen, and they hope Johnson can fill that role. He has 58 strikeouts in 39 innings while pitching at hitter-friendly Coors Field.

"I know the numbers on the surface aren't great. But he's still getting lots of swings and misses," Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. "We think there's upside there and room to improve."

The 23-year-old Vodnik was 3-1 with a 3.10 ERA in 30 relief outings for Double-A Mississippi. The 25-year-old Gordon has split this season between Triple-A Gwinnett and Mississippi, combining to go 5-9 with a 5.86 ERA in 17 games.

"It's always hard to part with young guys," Anthopoulos said. "But you have to give up talent to get a guy like Pierce Johnson, with his stuff."