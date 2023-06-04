Truck rolls during maintenance, fatally pins Aurora man

An Aurora man who was working on a pickup truck's transmission was killed Saturday afternoon when the truck rolled, pinning him underneath its front passenger wheel, the Aurora Police Department stated in a press release.

First responders were unable to revive the 48-year-old man. He was pronounced at the scene.

APD was notified of the incident at 5:10 p.m. It happened in the 3800 block of South Uravan Street in Aurora's Carriage Place neighborhood.

The man was apparently working on the vehicle in his driveway when it rolled backward. The truck was not on jacks, per an APD spokesman, and all wheels and tires were mounted.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office took possession of the man's body. His identity will be released by that agency once notifications to family members have been completed.

The accident technically qualifies as a fatal traffic crash per state law, APD explained. A total of 30 traffic-related deaths have occurred in Aurora so far this year.