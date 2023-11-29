Photos: Rosalynn Carter remembered by family, political figures in three days of memorial events

Rosalynn Carter's private funeral and burial Memorial services for Rosalynn Carter end with private funeral and burial 05:33

Rosalynn Carter was laid to rest Wednesday in a private burial after a funeral service for friends and family at Maranatha Baptist Church, the small hometown church she and former President Jimmy Carter attended since the 1980s.

Maranatha Pastor Tony Lowden called Rosalynn Carter, who died on Nov. 19 at the age of 96, "our first lady," adding that she had "excelled" above all over first ladies.

Jimmy Carter, who turned 99 last month and entered hospice care in February, attended Wednesday's service in a wheelchair. He went to a tribute service on Tuesday as well, which was also attended by President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and all the living former first ladies — former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump.

Wednesday marked the third and final day of memorial events for Rosalynn Carter in Georgia, where she lived most of her life. Here are some photos from the three days of events:

Former President Jimmy Carter departs after the funeral service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church, in Plains, Georgia, on Nov. 29. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were married for 77 years; Mr. Carter was by her side in her final days, according to her son.

"My dad told her he loved her and thanked her for all the wonderful things she had done," Chip Carter told The Washington Post last week about her final moments. "Then he asked us to leave so he could be alone with her."

A young mourner walks past the casket before the funeral service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church, in Plains, Georgia, on Nov. 29. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Jack Carter speaks during the funeral service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

The Carters' son Jack Carter said Wednesday that "dad got used to mom disagreeing with him because she was really good at it. She became a partner in the true sense of the word, where they had equal footing."

Charles Jeffrey Carter walks from the pulpit after reading a scripture during the funeral service for his great grandmother, first lady Rosalynn Carter. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Pastor Tony Lowden speaks during the funeral service for former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church. Alex Brandon/pool, via REUTERS

Joanna Maddox sings during the funeral service for former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Boy Scouts salute as the funeral procession carrying the casket of former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter passes through downtown Plains, Georgia. Elijah Nouvelage/REUTERS

Plains is a town of only 600 people. Davis Holloway told CBS News' Skylar Henry that he came out Wednesday to honor Rosalynn Carter because he wanted to "show respect for the Carter family."

Family and invited guests walked with the funeral procession. ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / REUTERS

A memorial to former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter in downtown Plains, Georgia. ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / REUTERS

A tribute service was held Tuesday at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on the campus of Emory University. The service was for invited guests only and grandchildren served as honorary pallbearers.

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., November 28, 2023. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / REUTERS

Former U.S. first ladies, from top, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump attended the tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 28. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / REUTERS

A tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter is held at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., November 28, 2023. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / REUTERS

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter with his son James "Chip" Carter at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta on Nov. 28. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / REUTERS

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks performing at the tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / REUTERS

Journalist Judy Woodruff pauses at the casket after speaking at the tribute service for Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University in Atlanta on Nov. 28. Brynn Anderson/Pool via REUTERS

The casket of former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter departs Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church in Atlanta. ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / REUTERS

On Monday, members of the public were invited to pay their respects to Rosalynn Carter, and a wreath-laying ceremony was held.

Members of the public paying their respects to former first lady Rosalynn Carter at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta on Nov. 27. Brynn Anderson/Pool via REUTERS

Members of the Carter family depart after a repose service for former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. The former first lady died on Nov. 19. She was 96. Brynn Anderson/Pool via REUTERS