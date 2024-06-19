The Phoenix provides sober outlet for everyone to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride in Denver

Pride celebrations are taking place this weekend in Denver. One of the events on Saturday is geared towards people who want to have fun without alcohol.

Everyone is invited to come to the Phoenix on Champa Street for the free pride party but there is one requirement to get in, you have to be sober for at least two days before the event. This is their only requirement.

This event will have everything including three DJs, dancers, two drag queens, a dance floor and mocktails. It is set up to be like a regular pride event, just without the alcohol. This is the second year The Phoenix is hosting this event. They wanted to provide a safe and sober event for everyone to attend.

CBS Colorado First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod met up with site coordinator Trevor Flick about this event. Flick tells CBS Colorado this event helps with his current recovery process.

"I identify as someone who is in recovery," Flick said. "I know for me and my first year or so of recovery, I could not be in spaces where alcohol was served. It sucked. Pride came up but it was not fun not being able to go and feel comfortable in those spaces where alcohol is being served."

The event will be Saturday, June 22 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Phoenix, located at 2233 Champa Street in Denver. The event is free for everyone. Go online to The Phoenix's website to sign up. To sign up, you can head here.