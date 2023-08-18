Phillies set to use facial authentication to identify ticketholders

Go-Ahead Entry at Phillies' Citizens Bank Park Go-Ahead Entry at Phillies' Citizens Bank Park 00:28

During the Phillies' next homestand, some fans will be able to enter the ballpark by just scanning their faces.

Citizens Bank Park will become the first to unveil Go-Ahead Entry, at the First Base Gate, on Monday.

The technology, through the MLB Ballpark app, uses a camera that will recognize any opted-in fans as they walk in and automatically scan tickets once they're identified.

According to the website, the Go-Ahead Entry is only available at the First Base Gate but there are plans to expand its use next season.