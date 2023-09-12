Philadelphia 76ers to train at altitude in Colorado before start of NBA season

When the Philadelphia 76ers come to Colorado in January for a matchup with the Denver Nuggets, that feeling of a lack of oxygen when sprinting up and down the court will be a little more familiar.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers walk past each other against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden on February 27, 2022 in New York City. Adam Hunger / Getty Images

The team revealed this week that they'll be coming to the Centennial State soon for several days of practices at altitude prior to the start of the preseason. The NBA preseason begins in about a month.

The 76ers practices will take place at Moby Arena on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. They will be closed to the public.

Fort Collins sits at an elevation that's a little less than a mile high -- about 5,000 feet.

The Nuggets and Sixers will play against each other twice during the regular season. The first will be in Pennsylvania on Jan. 16 and the second will be on Jan. 27 at Ball Arena in Denver.