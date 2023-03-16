Pharmacy owner explains robbery precautions after armed thief was sentenced: "We put a lot of stringent safety measures in place"

Much has been written and spoken about counterfeit drugs but dealers and addicts are still after the real thing.

Security camera video released by federal authorities shows two hooded men jumping over the counter of a Walgreens pharmacy. A terrified employee is directed at gunpoint by the robbers to turn over narcotics.

Being a pharmacist or technician these days can be a dangerous job. The Flatirons Family Pharmacy in Longmont was not one of those was hit, but the owner, Jennifer Palazzolo says they take precautions.

"This includes which doctors offices we interact and take prescriptions from, the amount of medication we are willingly keeping on hand," she said.

She says they will not keep some narcotics in the store but order when needed and there are certain questions they won't answer over the phone.

"We put a lot of stringent safety measures in place to protect my business, but more importantly to protect myself," Palazzolo said.

The fentanyl that comes from drugstores is real and dealers can sell it for more by proving that.

These robbers hit two different Walgreens in Denver and Aurora as four people were involved in the heist. They used social media to try to sell the narcotics that they stole.

Parents like Kim Osterman who lost her son Max to fentanyl poisoning are now suing social media companies.

Rose Smoak lost her son to fentanyl last December and she continues to offer advice.

"Not to take any pills that weren't prescribed to you from a pharmacy, not to accept any pills," she advises.

The drugs seen taken at Walgreens most definitely did not have a prescription. One of the robbers, Dionte Jelks, received 17 years in prison for his role in the offense.

After the sentencing, U.S. Attorney Cole Finnegan said people shouldn't have to go to work in fear of being shot or killed.