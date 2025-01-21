Colorado School of Mines football coach Pete Sterbick resigns

For the second time in three years, the Colorado School of Mines is looking for a new head football coach.

Pete Sterbick CBS

Pete Sterbick resigned after two years at helm in Golden and a 22-4 record.

In 2023, he led the Orediggers to a school record 14 wins and a berth in the NCAA Division II National Championship Game.

Sterbick is reportedly heading to Montana State to be their offensive coordinator.

"I have loved being at Mines for the past six years, this is truly an incredible place," Sterbick said in a prepared statement.

"The players here make being the head coach at Mines special, and I know whoever is hired as the next head coach will do a great job leading them.