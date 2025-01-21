Watch CBS News
Sports

Colorado School of Mines football coach Pete Sterbick resigns

By Romi Bean

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado School of Mines football coach resigns
Colorado School of Mines football coach resigns 00:21

For the second time in three years, the Colorado School of Mines is looking for a new head football coach.

mines-coach-transfer.jpg
Pete Sterbick CBS

 Pete Sterbick resigned after two years at helm in Golden and a 22-4 record.

In 2023, he led the Orediggers to a school record 14 wins and a berth in the NCAA Division II National Championship Game.

Sterbick is reportedly heading to Montana State to be their offensive coordinator.

"I have loved being at Mines for the past six years, this is truly an incredible place," Sterbick said in a prepared statement.

"The players here make being the head coach at Mines special, and I know whoever is hired as the next head coach will do a great job leading them.

Romi Bean
Romi-Bean.jpg

Romi Bean is CBS Colorado's lead sports anchor. Read her latest reports or check out her bio and send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.