Rescuers help person who got trapped in a garbage truck in Northern Colorado

By Jesse Sarles

A person who was sleeping in a dumpster in Northern Colorado was hurt this week after that dumpster was picked up by a garbage truck.

Crews from Loveland Fire Rescue responded on Monday to help the trapped person. Thompson Valley EMS and Loveland police also responded to the scene, which was behind the downtown post office in Loveland in an alley.

They safely lowered the person from the truck to the ground using firefighting equipment, a rope system and a rescue basket.

The fire chief says that person was taken to get medical care for an injured shoulder.

