Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person injured in Denver house explosion. Fire department blames corroded gas line

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

1 person injured in Denver house explosion, no active threat, DFD says
1 person injured in Denver house explosion, no active threat, DFD says 00:25

One person was injured and taken to a hospital after an explosion at a house was reported by the Denver Fire Department on Monday afternoon.

The extent of that person's injury was not immediately clear, but the resulting fire has since been extinguished, according to Denver Fire Captain JD Chism. That explosion was first reported just before 2 p.m. near South Osceola Street and West Morrison Road. Crews are now working to stabilize the structure itself.

"We did notice that part of the building did have structural damage that was in line with the reports that there was an explosion," he said. "We did have to fight this fire a little bit differently. Due to the fact that we had the structural problems, we couldn't necessarily fight this fire from the inside, we couldn't get on the roof just because we were worried about our crews and any kind of structural collapse that might have happened."

oceola-house-explosion-sound-blumer-frame-15575.jpg
Denver Fire Department firefighters and investigators assess the scene of a house explosion on Monday, March 11, 2024. CBS

The cause and exact location of the explosion and within the house are still under investigation, but preliminary findings from Denver fire investigators blamed it on a corroded gas line.

There's no active threat to neighboring structures, Chism said, as the gas and electricity have been shut off at the impacted home.

One family has been displaced as a result of the fire and the fire department is now working with them and the Red Cross.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been in Denver since 2022. He plays drums and has a gray tabby cat named Sox. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 11, 2024 / 3:38 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.