Person, dog die in 2-alarm fire in northern Colorado

Firefighters who entered a burning home through the front door Saturday night found two people and a deceased dog inside it. Unfortunately, one of the two people passed away Sunday morning, the fire department stated.

Poudre Fire Authority units were dispatched at 6:50 p.m. to the 4000 block of South Taft Hill Road, one block north of Harmony Road. They arrived at the scene four minutes later, according to the fire department, and found smoke coming from all the windows in the home. One corner of the home was ablaze.

Poudre Fire Authority/X

The two injured patients were immediately removed from the home, treated on scene by medical personnel, and transported to a hospital.

At 6:50 PM today, crews responded to a structure fire in the 4000 block of S Taft Hill Road. Rescue 4 was the first on scene and saw large amounts of smoke emanating from a home as they conducted their initial sweep. Crews then entered the home through the front door, discovering two victims and a deceased canine. Crews immediately removed the victims, then began extinguishing the fire in the living room and kitchen. The fire was under control within minutes. Both victims were transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies. Though S Taft Hill has been fully reopened, the intersection of Westfield and S Taft Hill remains closed. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. This will be the final update tonight on this incident. Posted by Poudre Fire Authority on Saturday, December 30, 2023

PFA stated in a press release Sunday that the fire was uncontrol by 7:12 p.m. The home suffered heavy damage to its garage and kitchen, and extensive smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure.

Subsequent investigation determined the fire started in the garage. It was started by smoking materials combined with use of oxygen, PFA stated.