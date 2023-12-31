Person, dog die in 2-alarm fire in northern Colorado
Firefighters who entered a burning home through the front door Saturday night found two people and a deceased dog inside it. Unfortunately, one of the two people passed away Sunday morning, the fire department stated.
Poudre Fire Authority units were dispatched at 6:50 p.m. to the 4000 block of South Taft Hill Road, one block north of Harmony Road. They arrived at the scene four minutes later, according to the fire department, and found smoke coming from all the windows in the home. One corner of the home was ablaze.
The two injured patients were immediately removed from the home, treated on scene by medical personnel, and transported to a hospital.
PFA stated in a press release Sunday that the fire was uncontrol by 7:12 p.m. The home suffered heavy damage to its garage and kitchen, and extensive smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure.
Subsequent investigation determined the fire started in the garage. It was started by smoking materials combined with use of oxygen, PFA stated.
