Person found deceased near vehicle submerged in Colorado lake

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

A person was found dead at the scene where a vehicle veered off a road and went into Horsetooth Reservoir southwest of Fort Collins on Thursday. 

A Colorado State Patrol spokesperson, Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, said the person was believed to have died from exposure and not from injuries suffered in the crash. That, at least, are the preliminary indications reached during CSP's investigation, he said.

CSP was called at 9 a.m., Moltrer said. 

vehicle-submerged-horsetooth-reservoir-3-poudre-fire-authority-tweet.jpg
Boats float above a submerged vehicle at Horsetooth Reservoir on Thursday as divers search the wreckage and prepare the vehicle for removal. Poudre Fire Authority/X

Both directions of Larimer County Road 38E were shut down as firefighters and dive rescue teams looked inside the submerged vehicle for other victims before pulling it ashore. They found none. 

A harzardous materials crew also worked to contain and remove the vehicle's leaked fuel and lubricants from the water.

vehicle-submerged-horsetooth-reservoir-4-poudre-fire-authority-tweet.jpg
Poudre Fire Authority/X

The road was re-opened at 2:50 p.m., nearly six hours later.

Moltrer said there are currently no conclusions made by CSP investigators as to what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway. He also did not have information about where precisely the body was found.

vehicle-submerged-horsetooth-reservoir-1-poudre-fire-authority-tweet.jpg
Poudre Fire Authority/X

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release more information about the deceased person in the coming days. Finding out the person's cause of death may take several weeks.

Logan Smith

Logan Smith is an assignment desk editor at CBS Colorado in Denver with more than 30 years of journalism experience in digital, television and print media.

First published on April 21, 2024 / 3:32 PM MDT

