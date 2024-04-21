Person found deceased near vehicle submerged in Colorado lake

A person was found dead at the scene where a vehicle veered off a road and went into Horsetooth Reservoir southwest of Fort Collins on Thursday.

A Colorado State Patrol spokesperson, Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, said the person was believed to have died from exposure and not from injuries suffered in the crash. That, at least, are the preliminary indications reached during CSP's investigation, he said.

CSP was called at 9 a.m., Moltrer said.

Boats float above a submerged vehicle at Horsetooth Reservoir on Thursday as divers search the wreckage and prepare the vehicle for removal. Poudre Fire Authority/X

Both directions of Larimer County Road 38E were shut down as firefighters and dive rescue teams looked inside the submerged vehicle for other victims before pulling it ashore. They found none.

A harzardous materials crew also worked to contain and remove the vehicle's leaked fuel and lubricants from the water.

Poudre Fire Authority/X

The road was re-opened at 2:50 p.m., nearly six hours later.

Moltrer said there are currently no conclusions made by CSP investigators as to what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway. He also did not have information about where precisely the body was found.

Poudre Fire Authority/X

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release more information about the deceased person in the coming days. Finding out the person's cause of death may take several weeks.