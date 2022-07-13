Pepsi to open 'largest U.S. plant' in northeast Denver

Pepsi Is Building Their Largest Plant In The U.S. Right Here In Colroado

Whether you know it by soda or pop, we're getting more of it in Denver. PepsiCo just acquired more than 150 acres in the High Point development area near Peña Boulevard and E-470.

The plan is to build a 1.2 million square foot facility in 2023 near 72nd Avenue and Argonne Street, east of Tower Road. This facility is said to hold three times more than the current facility in the RiNo neighborhood.

Pepsi officials claim this will be its largest U.S. plant location. A news release on Wednesday stated Denver was chosen from four other locations based on the long history between Pepsi and Colorado.

"The initiative is part of PBNA's effort to double down on its commitment to both the company's 1,200 current Coloradan employees and Denver's highly educated and skilled workforce populations," the release stated.

The new plant plans to create 250 jobs in addition to moving 250 employees from the RiNo location. Officials also call for "100% renewable electricity, best-in-class water efficiency and reduced virgin plastic use" at the new facility

"We're thrilled to call Denver, a city that shares so many of our values, home to PepsiCo's most sustainable U.S. plant location," said PepsiCo Beverages North America's West Division President, Johannes Evenblij. "With the High Point facility serving a model for the future of PBNA's supply chain, we're eager to continue deepening our dedication to Colorado through positive impacts such as new job opportunities and more sustainable business solutions."

Employment opportunities will be made available through outreach with the Denver Economic Development and Opportunity.

Products being manufactured will include Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Gatorade, bubly, Rockstar, Propel and Muscle Milk.

LINK: Pepsi hiring information