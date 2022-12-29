Pelé, Brazilian soccer legend and king of the "beautiful game," dies at 82

Pelé, the Brazilian soccer icon who remains the only player to ever win the World Cup three times, has died, his daughter announced Thursday. He was 82.

"Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely," Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram. "Rest in peace."

Albert Einstein Hospital, where Pelé was being treated, released a statement confirming the soccer star's death from multiple organ failure. His agent Joe Fraga also confirmed it to CBS News Radio.

A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje.



Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.

.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today.



Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i — Pelé (@Pele) December 29, 2022

The three-time World Cup winner's cancer had advanced and doctors at Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo recently said he was under "elevated care" related to "kidney and cardiac dysfunctions."

Pelé, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had been hospitalized since late November at Albert Einstein Hospital as his health declined amid an ongoing battle with cancer. He had a tumor removed from his colon in 2021, but neither his family nor medical personnel had said if the cancer had spread.

Doctors said last week that Pelé was under "elevated care" related to "kidney and cardiac dysfunctions," The Associated Press reported. The soccer star's family gathered at the hospital to visit him on Christmas Eve, according to AP.

Pelé began his professional career at age 15 and made it onto Brazil's national team at age 16. He led the team to World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970. His 77 international goals are tied for most in the country's history, with Neymar equaling that mark just this year in Qatar.

Brazil's Pele is hoisted on the shoulders of his teammates after Brazil won the World Cup final against Italy, 4-1, in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, June 21, 1970. / AP

