Pediatric Primary + Urgent Care opens in Aurora during Colorado's respiratory illness season

Colder temperatures have people inside and that means respiratory illnesses are spreading. However, one company is opening a new facility in Aurora to help kids and parents get the care they need.

Pediatrix Primary + Urgent Care of Colorado celebrated its ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday morning. CBS

Pediatrix Primary + Urgent Care of Colorado celebrated its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday morning. The company provides prenatal, neonatal, and pediatric services to millions of families across the country, and has been doing so for more than 40 years.

Doctors tell CBS News Colorado, they have recognized the need for inpatient pediatric services in the Denver metro area, including Aurora. They say many families seek care at emergency rooms, instead of urgent care facilities. The company's goal is to offer more cost-effective and efficient treatment to children who need it.

Pediatrix Primary + Urgent Care of Colorado provides prenatal, neonatal and pediatric services to millions of families across the country, and has been doing so for more than 40 years. CBS

Meanwhile, as respiratory illnesses are ramping up across Southern Colorado, Pediatrix is ready to serve the local community.

"We're so thrilled that we're able to open now as we hit the time of the year when we see cold and flu and RSV and other kinds of ailments that impact children and families. And so we want to make sure that we're ready and available to serve this community," said Clark Jones, the Chief Asset Development and Management Officer.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, there have been 303 hospitalizations for RSV across the state since Oct. 1. The CDC is also reporting Colorado's respiratory illness activity level is considered "high."

Pediatrix Primary + Urgent Care of Colorado recognized the need for inpatient pediatric services in the Denver metro area, including Aurora. CBS

Another Pediatrix location is opening this week in Lone Tree, and another location will be opening in Lakewood in early 2024.