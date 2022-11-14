Driver charged in fatal crash accused of intentionally striking pedestrian

Hours after a car struck a pedestrian in Denver, the victim died, Denver Police said.

The crash happened a little before 2 a.m. in a parking lot near West Eight Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

Police say that when they arrived, the victim had serious injuries.

A little after 1 p.m., police said that the victim died. The victim was not immediately publicly identified, but police say he was an adult male. The Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim.

The driver of the car, 21-year-old Jose Francisco Gonzalez-Rodriguez, has been taken into custody and investigated for first-degree murder, Denver Police said.

Investigators believe the suspect intentionally struck the victim.