Pedestrian killed in crash on Interstate 225 in Colorado
An investigation is underway into what led up to a crash in the southern part of the Denver metro area on Tuesday morning that killed a pedestrian. It happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 225 between Yosemite Street and DTC Boulevard just before 4 a.m. That's along the border between Denver and Greenwood Village.
Denver police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene during the investigation.
I-225 reopened fully around 5:50 a.m.