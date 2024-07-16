Pedestrian killed in crash on Interstate 225 in Colorado

Pedestrian struck, killed by car on Interstate 225 near Denver Tech Center

An investigation is underway into what led up to a crash in the southern part of the Denver metro area on Tuesday morning that killed a pedestrian. It happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 225 between Yosemite Street and DTC Boulevard just before 4 a.m. That's along the border between Denver and Greenwood Village.

Denver police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene during the investigation.

I-225 reopened fully around 5:50 a.m.