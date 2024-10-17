Colorado cycling event Pedal 4 Possible takes over High Plains Raceway

The Craig Foundation is holding its Pedal 4 Possible fundraising ride at High Plains Raceway for the second year. Staging the ride on a closed course allow the cyclists to engage with Craig Hospital supporters and be protected from traffic.

"The big thing that prompted the moves was just safety, so we're having riders on a closed course which allows independence and just kind of over all safety and community for all of our adaptive and non-adaptive riders," said Mara Salas, a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist.

High Plains Raceway is one of the best amateur road racing facilities. The 2.55-mile loop has plenty of turns and hills to keep riders entertained. There are fully supported rest stops along the track, course support, and a post-ride party.

Craig Foundation

New this year, riders don't have to designate how long they're going to ride. They can do as many loops of the track as feels good. Every participant does have to register though.

"Our adaptive ride numbers are up which is who we do this for, so it's great to welcome more of those people out to ride for us, and we're looking forward to hopefully more this year," Salas explained.

The money raised from Pedal 4 Possible goes to the Craig Hospital Foundation which supports the patients and programming at Craig Hospital. The money is often used to cover the cost of equipment and therapies that insurance doesn't cover.

"The funds from this fundraiser help us provide patients adaptive equipment, scholarship funds, adventure trips, all these fun great things, and gives our patients tools to live their life and get back in to what they really enjoy," said Kelly Secor, a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist.

Craig Hospital is world-renowned. The doctors and staff are experts in specialty rehabilitation for people with spinal cord and brain injuries. The Hospital has innovated many programs that change the lives of its patients.

"At Craig Hospital, we help treat our patients with brain and spinal cord injuries. We help them get back into their leisure and recreation interests and those interests that give them purpose. So, we work on their cognitive, physical, social and emotional goals to help them live independently," Secor explained.

LINK: Register for Pedal 4 Possible

Pedal 4 Possible is Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at High Plains Raceway in Deer Trail, Colorado.