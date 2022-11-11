A Colorado soldier's WWII story brings closure and new friendships

This Veterans Day a Colorado family is thankful for a new bond to a small village in Italy. It took more than 75 years for them to learn what happened to a beloved uncle and brother during World War II.

Thanks to the determination of a grateful history buff and Italian villagers who'll never forget -- the family of Paul Valdez now has answers.

In early 1944 Corporal Paul Valdez from Trinidad, Colorado, and the Army's 45th Infantry Division took refuge in a hilltop monastery in Montebuono, Italy, which is 67 kilometers northeast of Rome.

CPL Paul Valdez Valdez Family

Paul and seven other American soldiers were hiding from the Nazis. They were prisoners of war and on a train headed to a concentration camp when the Allies bombed the train and the soldiers escaped.

Every year Montebuono gathers to remember the Americans.

"They would come down from the monastery for food and clothing," said Montebuono resident Tomasso Abati, a child at the time recalling the soldiers' stay via a translator. "They were a very very friendly presence."

On the morning of April 13, 1944 the eight Americans in hiding were found and summarily executed at the monastery by the German military police. Like Abati, Alfredo Sapora and Nello Luchetti were also children at the time, but the memory of the Americans' stay and their tragic ending is something they've talked about their entire lives.

From left, Nello Lucchetti, Alfredo Sapora and Tomasso Abati of Montebuono, Italy. Valdez Family

Via a translator, Nello Luchetti said, "The morning when we found out about the massacre, I went up there and it was devastating. It was a very very deep sorrow."

Paul's nephew, Ruben Valdez, Jr said, "My uncle Paul was killed in Italy. We knew that he had been killed by the Germans, but other than that we didn't know very much." Last month, he connected on Zoom with Montebuono's mayor and the villagers he says are now like family.

"Oh Alfredo! Oh good Tomasso!" said Paul and his cousin as they greeted the Italians on Zoom. In 2019 author Raffaella Cortese de Bosis learned there had never been contact between Montebuono and the deceased soldier's families. So she set out to find Paul Valdez's family. Soon learning his younger brother Ruben Valdez, Sr had been Colorado's first Hispanic Speaker of the House.

"Raffaella out of the blue called my dad. Cold called him," said Valdez, Jr.

A screenshot captures Ruben, Sr and his family talking to the Italians via video chat weeks before he died in 2019.

"I think that was awesome that he got to find out before he passed away. It meant everything to him," said Ruben, Jr.

Cortese de Bosis said, "The fact that Tomasso remembers all this so well is, like Alfredo and like Nello. It is part of their life. It is a memory they will never be able to separate from."

"Bambini sono educati," said Montebuono Mayor Claudio Antonelli. The Americans' sacrifice is embedded in history lessons in Montebuono schools. Cortese de Bosis translated, "They talk about this in their schools even with very young children. Let them know from a very young age what hate can bring to."

The Valdez's have Paul's letters home, his prayer book and German POW tag among other memorabilia.

Ruben Jr. and his wife Chanel visited Montebuono weeks after their father's death.

Valdez Family

The monastery plaque bearing Paul Valdez's name along with the other Americans says, "When you walk in peaceful hills so green - remember us - and think what might have been." A second Coloradan died that day in 1944, Private Ben Espinosa. Cortese de Bosis has tried without success to find his family.

"There were eight soldiers and for us to be the first ones to go there, I'm kind of proud about that," said Ruben Valdez, Jr. "But they were so happy and so grateful that we were there. They did everything they could for us."

Paul Valdez's story has special meaning for the CBS Colorado extended family. His grand-niece is our Director of Community and Strategic Partnerships Elaine Torres. Elaine also visited Montebuono this past summer with her family. The Valdez's plan to return again in April, 2023 to mark 79 years from the time Americans took refuge in the village.