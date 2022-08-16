Patients from Children's Hospital Colorado get to attend private Broncos practice
Deserving young patients and their families got a special treat on Monday. The kids are patients at Children's Hospital Colorado and they got to attend a private Denver Broncos team practice at team headquarters.
The kids said they were excited to see their favorite team on the practice field.
"I'm so grateful that ... I get to do this. It's amazing. I've been a fan of the Broncos for a very long time, so this is really cool for me," said Alexus Asbery.
Some of the health care providers from the health facility got to attend the practice as well.
