Patients from Children's Hospital Colorado get to attend private Broncos practice

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Patients from Children's Hospital Colorado get to attend private Denver Broncos practice 

Deserving young patients and their families got a special treat on Monday. The kids are patients at Children's Hospital Colorado and they got to attend a private Denver Broncos team practice at team headquarters.

The kids said they were excited to see their favorite team on the practice field.

"I'm so grateful that ... I get to do this. It's amazing. I've been a fan of the Broncos for a very long time, so this is really cool for me," said Alexus Asbery.

Some of the health care providers from the health facility got to attend the practice as well.



First published on August 16, 2022 / 9:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

