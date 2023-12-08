Police in Colorado ask for help identifying suspect in damage to Angel Memorial Garden in Parker

Parker police ask for help identifying suspect in damage to Angel Memorial Garden

Police in Parker are asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for causing damage to Angel Memorial Garden at McCabe Meadows Park. The garden serves as a memorial for child loss.

Between November 21, 2023, and December 5, 2023, a total of 11 trees at Angel Memorial Garden at McCabe Meadows Park. Parker Police Dept.

Investigators said the suspect pictured is believed to be involved in multiple criminal mischief incidents between Nov. 21 and Dec. 5. During that time frame, a total of 11 trees at the park, located at 19700 Indian Pipe Lane in Parker, and the Salisbury Equestrian Park at 11920 N Motsenbocker Road were either cut down or damaged.

Angel Memorial Garden at McCabe Meadows Park in Parker. Parker Police Dept.

Playground equipment was also damaged and two wooden posts in the same areas were damaged.

The suspect was captured on camera during the Dec. 5 incident. The total damage estimates are $16,600.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.