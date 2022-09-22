Parents charged in death of baby after admitting using fentanyl

Parents charged in death of baby after admitting using fentanyl

Two Brighton parents are now charged with first-degree murder after the fentanyl poisoning death of their toddler.

Alonzo Montoya and Nicole Casias are accused of dealing and using fentanyl in their home back in January.

Casias admitted to police that she smoked the drug before putting her 1-year-old daughter to bed.

The next day around two -- she found the girl wasn't breathing.

That child was later declared dead.

(credit: Brighton Police)

The District Attorney is expected to talk about this case Thursday afternoon.

