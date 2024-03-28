Watch CBS News
Owner of Colorado drug screening business arrested for alleged sexual assault

Aurora Police arrested the owner of a drug screening business after a woman says he sexually assaulted her after providing a urinalysis sample. Now investigators are asking any more possible victims to come forward.

arben-duka-urinalysis-sexual-assaults-from-aurora-pd.jpg
Arben "Ben" Duka Aurora Police Department

Police arrested Arben "Ben" Duka, 60, on March 15th for felony unlawful sexual contact. A report filed in October from a woman, says Duka sexually assaulted her at his business Aurora Employment Testing. In February of last year, Duka changed the name of the business from Wiz Quiz Employment Testing, which it operated under since March 2015.

During that investigation, Sex Crimes Unit detectives discovered two more reported incidents. They both happened in 2023 between Duka and female victims. Both women reported similar incidents of unwanted sexual contact by Duka after providing urinalysis samples. The Adams County District Attorney's Office charged Duka with unwanted sexual contact without consent and invasion of privacy for sexual gratification, which are both misdemeanors. The case was filed in October—the same time as the most recent woman says she was assaulted —and is still active.

If you want to report something, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers  at 720.913.STOP (7867) and  reference case number AP23-202838.

