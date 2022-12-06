Watch CBS News
Teen charged as adult in deadly shooting at Denver Skate Park

The teenager charged with shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy at a skate park on April 23 will be charged as an adult. Juan Herrera-Lozano died after he was shot at the Denver Skate Park near 20th and Little Raven. 

Owen Ruiz was also 16 years old at the time he was arrested for the shooting. He faces six charges, including two counts of first-degree murder and having a weapon by a previous offender.

owen-darian-ruiz-arrest-photo-copy.jpg
Owen Ruiz Denver Police

According to the arrest affidavit, Ruiz yelled at Herrera-Lozano asking, "Do you remember me?" 

To which the victim replied, "No."

That's when police said Ruiz opened fire, killing Herrera-Lozano. Police placed Ruiz in the park at the time of the shooting because he was wearing a GPS ankle monitor at the time.

