Prepare for overnight construction work on Peña Boulevard

Denver International Airport started its annual maintenance period on Peña Boulevard. Crews will repair and replace concrete between Tower Road and the Jackson Gap.

Drivers heading to the airport can expect single or double-lane closures during the overnight hours. Work will happen on Sundays through Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. and 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Work is expected to last through the end of August.