Over 450 women across Colorado attend 2023 Latinas LEAD Power Summit

At the Auraria Campus King Center, there was a gathering to inspire Colorado Latinas on Saturday.

The 2023 brought together women of all ages, to share experiences, learn from each other, and empower one another to drive social change.

"As a woman, I feel really empowered, I really want to go to college, and I feel better about it. I feel more confident that can do it, because everyone here has done it," said 14-year-old Mia Reyes.

Mia has been DJing since she was in the 6th grade. She was invited to DJ for Saturday's event. Inspired by others, Mia hopes she too can inspire younger girls.

"I would say just work hard, and don't let anybody tell you what you can and can't do," said Mia.

Bringing together over 450 women across the state, this is a day to expand personal growth for already marginalized women. The event had panels discussing everything from mental health to podcasting.

"I think we're in a time that can be very politically driven, especially for people of color, not just for Latinas, and I think it's extremely important to hold their spaces, so they feel like they're a part of something," said TaShina Salas, organizer with the Latino Community Foundation of Colorado, who hosts the event. "We hope that whatever you learn today you can take and run with it in your personal life."

This group works with the community to make sure everyone knows the power of their voice.

"I think it's so powerful, I'm just so honored to be a part of this community," said 13-year-old Talia Reyes. "To younger girls, stay proud, keep working hard, and never give up."