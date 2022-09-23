Watch CBS News
Outside Money Spent to sway Colorado voters

By CBSColorado.com Staff

CBS Colorado

The races for U.S. Senate and Governor in Colorado are heating up with less than 50 days until the election.

A poll by Emerson University shows incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Michael Bennet has 46% support while his challenger Republican Joe O'Dea has 36%.

Political Specialist Shaun Boyd talks with analysts Mike Dino, a democrat, and Dick Wadhams, a republican, about the race. They also examine the race for Governor and new political ads now on TV.

CBSColorado.com Staff
First published on September 23, 2022 / 4:30 PM

