Outside Money Spent to sway Colorado voters
The races for U.S. Senate and Governor in Colorado are heating up with less than 50 days until the election.
A poll by Emerson University shows incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Michael Bennet has 46% support while his challenger Republican Joe O'Dea has 36%.
Political Specialist Shaun Boyd talks with analysts Mike Dino, a democrat, and Dick Wadhams, a republican, about the race. They also examine the race for Governor and new political ads now on TV.
