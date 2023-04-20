Meet Otis and Bear, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office newest members of the K9 team

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office officially welcomed its new paw patrol officers on Thursday. Two of the newest members of the force, Otis and Bear, were sworn in.

The K9 duo is made up of 8-week-old Labrador Retrievers in training to join the force and work as school therapy dogs. They already have their assignments.

Otis will be assigned to the Eastern Plains in the Byers and Deer Trail school districts and his brother Bear will be working in Cherry Creek Schools.

Each K9 will be paired with a school resource officer to help better support the mental health of students.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff said this comes at a time when children need more support than ever.

"School-aged children are having to deal wtih so much more on a day-to-day basis and I have two young kids who are in school and a spouse who is a school teacher and recognizing that there is a lot of anxiety that comes with having to go to a school building every day. These dogs help break that down," said Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown.

The puppies will also be trained in technology and how to identify nearby firearms.