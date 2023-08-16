Watch CBS News
"Operation Cross Country" helps recover human trafficking victims

Operation Cross Country recovers 8 juveniles and 19 adults in sex trafficking investigation
Operation Cross Country recovers 8 juveniles and 19 adults in sex trafficking investigation 01:39

About 45 agencies across Colorado took part in Operation Cross County, an annual effort to recover victims of human trafficking. On Wednesday, the FBI announced that 8 juveniles and 19 adult victims of sex trafficking were recovered during the operation. 

human-trafficking-12vo-transfer-frame-245.jpg
CBS

Five suspected traffickers were arrested. Investigators said that anyone can become a target of these traffickers. 

"Victims can be of any age, race, ethnicity, sex, gender, sexual orientation, nationality, immigration status, religion, socioeconomic class, or education level," said Mark Michalek with the FBI Denver Field Office. 

human-trafficking-12vo-transfer-frame-637.jpg
CBS

Investigators said that traffickers often find victims through unsafe online behaviors. They encourage people to keep their online profiles private. 

cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

