"Operation Cross Country" helps recover human trafficking victims
About 45 agencies across Colorado took part in Operation Cross County, an annual effort to recover victims of human trafficking. On Wednesday, the FBI announced that 8 juveniles and 19 adult victims of sex trafficking were recovered during the operation.
Five suspected traffickers were arrested. Investigators said that anyone can become a target of these traffickers.
"Victims can be of any age, race, ethnicity, sex, gender, sexual orientation, nationality, immigration status, religion, socioeconomic class, or education level," said Mark Michalek with the FBI Denver Field Office.
Investigators said that traffickers often find victims through unsafe online behaviors. They encourage people to keep their online profiles private.
