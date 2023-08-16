"Operation Cross Country" helps recover human trafficking victims

Operation Cross Country recovers 8 juveniles and 19 adults in sex trafficking investigation

Operation Cross Country recovers 8 juveniles and 19 adults in sex trafficking investigation

Operation Cross Country recovers 8 juveniles and 19 adults in sex trafficking investigation

About 45 agencies across Colorado took part in Operation Cross County, an annual effort to recover victims of human trafficking. On Wednesday, the FBI announced that 8 juveniles and 19 adult victims of sex trafficking were recovered during the operation.

CBS

Five suspected traffickers were arrested. Investigators said that anyone can become a target of these traffickers.

"Victims can be of any age, race, ethnicity, sex, gender, sexual orientation, nationality, immigration status, religion, socioeconomic class, or education level," said Mark Michalek with the FBI Denver Field Office.



CBS

Investigators said that traffickers often find victims through unsafe online behaviors. They encourage people to keep their online profiles private.