Opera Colorado's Samson & Delilah feeds the senses and fuels an "emotional ride"

Passion, betrayal and human struggle. These are timeless themes, and all are showcased in Opera Colorado's season finale: "Samson and Delilah."

The show opens on Saturday at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver.

"Samson and Delilah" tells the ancient story of Samson, a man gifted with immense strength, and his relationship with Delilah, a woman who betrays him by revealing the secret of his strength to his enemies.

Be prepared for spectacular vocals, thrilling music, and a visual spectacle.

It has been nearly 40 years since the French masterpiece has been performed at the opera house. It combines music, drama and dance.

The show runs Saturday through Mother's Day, May 12, and includes the work of Rachael Harding, who choreographs one of the most famous dances in opera history.

"In Act 3 is where we have the iconic Baccchanale and that is fun and wild and steamy, and it's the dancers and the chorus and the principals," she said.

Harding is a frequent contributor to Opera Colorado.

And she -- like many of the dancers performing with Opera Colorado in "Samson and Delilah" -- has deep roots in the Denver dance community. The production is directed by Keturah Stickann, who directed Opera Colorado's 2022 production of Carmen.

Leads in the title roles are Tenor Rafael Davila, who appeared recently at the Metropolitan Opera, and Mezzo-Soprano Katharine Goeldner, making her Opera Colorado debut.

"The emotions that are pulled out from the chorus and the principals and the orchestra and the dancing is just really beautiful and so moving," Harding said.

Get tickets at: https://www.operacolorado.org/