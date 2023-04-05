Opening Day guide: What to know for the Rockies home opener

The Rockies will open up their home schedule at 20th and Blake Thursday. Here's everything you need to know.

Who are the Rockies playing?

The Rockies are playing the Washington Nationals, who are currently tied for last in the NL East.

Who are the scheduled starting pitchers?

Colorado native Kyle Freeland is set to take the mound for the Rockies, while Josiah Gray will oppose him for the Nationals.

Currently, Freeland holds a 1-0 record and 0.00 ERA. Gray is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA.

What time do gates open?

All gates at Coors Field open at Noon. The Nationals will take batting practice starting at 12:40 p.m.

What promotion is running for the game?

All fans in attendance will get a free 2023 magnet schedule.

What time to the pregame ceremonies begin?

The ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. All fans are strongly encouraged to be in their seats by 1:15 p.m.

Rockies Season Ticket holder John Fitzgerald will throw out one of the first pitches. 2023 Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver Youth of the Year award winner Naja'Ray West will throw out another of the first pitches.

Per the Rockies: "Naja'Ray has been a member of the Boys and Girls Club for the past 12 years. She is the co-leader for March for Peace, a 5K Run/Walk in the Montbello neighborhood that brings hundreds of people together in the spirit of peace and building a better future for all. A senior at Highlands Ranch High School, Naja'Ray is also dual enrolled in cosmetology school, where she will graduate soon, with the goal of being a business leader and owning her own salon.

The final first pitch will be thrown by Sasha Filipchuk.

According to the team, 10-year-old Sasha was seriously hurt when her family tried to escape the war in Ukraine a year ago. Doctors had to amputate her arm to save her live before she could be brought to North America. One of the Rockies' sponsors, Arrow Electronics, heard the story and worked with another of their partners to design and build a smart prosthetic arm for Sasha to use every day at school and at home.

Stellar Brass, from the United States Air Force Academy, will perform the national anthem. The 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard our of Buckley Space Force Base will perform the flyover.

Where can I go downtown before the game?

There are several places at McGregor Square to go before gates open. The O.G. at McGregor Square will open at 7:00 a.m., Mile Post Zero at McGregor Square will open at 8:00 a.m., and Tom's Watch Bar will open at 8:30 a.m.

The Rockies will host Opening Day festivities at McGregor Square starting at 11:00 a.m., featuring activities for all ages.

What time do the parking lots open?

Parking lots at Coors Field open at 9:00 a.m.

What else do I need to know?

All tickets are digital in 2023, so no paper tickets will be distributed. Fans are encouraged to access their digital tickets before the game as cell reception may be spotty at times. Only bags with one pocket, medical bags, and diaper bags will be allowed in the ballpark. Bags cannot be larger than 16x16x8, and all bags will be searched. Coors Field is also now a cashless facility, with Apple Pay and other tap-to-pay features will be accepted at all retail and concession locations. Credit cards are also welcome.