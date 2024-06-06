Opa! Denver Greek Festival returns this weekend

For the 57th year, the annual Denver Greek Festival is making its return this weekend. It's a family-friendly event where you can enjoy authentic Greek cuisine while immersing yourself in the sounds of live Greek music and traditional dance.

Anastasia Monsell, who helps organize the festival yearly, says some of her earliest childhood memories were made there.

The Denver Greek Festival begins Friday, June 7 and ends Sunday, June 9. CBS

"I was actually born in Greece, and then we moved to Colorado right after that. So, I've been doing this as long as I've been alive. I grew up with my parents running this and I was helping my parents make food as a little kid. It's just important for us to share our culture," said Monsell.

The Denver Greek Festival menu also features pork and chicken souvlaki skewers, lamb chops, and buttery baklava. CBS

That rich culture, Monsell adds, is an instant draw for crowds, "You get to go to Greece without actually buying the plane ticket to go to Greece. You get to have the food. You get to have the drinks. You can also go to the shops that we have here, and you can buy fine jewelry and costume jewelry. We have a big market. We have our pedakia that go on stage and do their dances in traditional Greek costumes, all the way up to the adult group, which does amazing night shows. Everyone in this community has been doing this for a long time, generations of families have been putting this great festival on."

Monsell gave CBS News Colorado First at 4 Anchor Mekialaya White a sneak peek of the big event, including a demo of Greek saganaki, which is a flaming cheese appetizer made to order for every festivalgoer. The menu also features pork and chicken souvlaki skewers, lamb chops, and buttery baklava.

The festival begins Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9. Check out the full schedule online, which is also where you can purchase tickets.