One River North designed to mirror Colorado's Rocky Mountains

By Jennifer McRae

One River North is a new building that will change Denver's skyline. The building is designed to mirror the Rocky Mountains. 

The building is set to open on Wednesday and may be best known for mixing living spaces with a futuristic-looking swath of green space. That includes a waterfall and hiking trail that's three floors high that leads to a fitness area. 

Inside there are 187 units available ranging from one-bedroom to four-bedroom penthouse apartments, in sizes from a little less than 700 square feet to 2,500 square feet. 

Each unit is prewired with lighting for the kitchen and cabinets. The bathrooms have heated floors. 

One River North is located at 3930 Blake Street in Denver. 

First published on April 23, 2024 / 2:59 PM MDT

