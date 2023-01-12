Watch CBS News
Local News

New building in Denver embracing the natural world with a canyon carved into it

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

New building in RiNo embracing the natural world with canyon in it
New building in RiNo embracing the natural world with canyon in it 00:28

A brand new building in Denver is embracing the natural world.

Architects have designed the One River North, located at 3930 Blake Street, with a canyon carved into the side of it.

Here's a picture to give you a better idea:

one-river-north-building-1-jpg-frame-0.jpg
Connor Robertson

The 10-story building is being worked on right now in the RiNo District north of the Rockies Stadium.

Crews this week say they're making progress and just reached the top of the building's structure.

They had a topping-out ceremony earlier this week.

one-river-north-building-2.jpg
Connor Robertson
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 8:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.