New building in Denver embracing the natural world with a canyon carved into it

New building in RiNo embracing the natural world with canyon in it

A brand new building in Denver is embracing the natural world.

Architects have designed the One River North, located at 3930 Blake Street, with a canyon carved into the side of it.

Here's a picture to give you a better idea:

The 10-story building is being worked on right now in the RiNo District north of the Rockies Stadium.

Crews this week say they're making progress and just reached the top of the building's structure.

They had a topping-out ceremony earlier this week.