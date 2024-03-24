One killed, two injured by gunfire at Commerce City house party

A man was killed early Sunday morning at a house party in the 6900 block of East 69th Place of Commerce City.

Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals. One of those injured persons was driven driven by private vehicle and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson from the Commerce City Police Department.

The other injured person was taken by ambulance but that person's medical condition isn't known, CCPD's Joanna Small said.

CBS

CCPD responded to the scene just before 2 a.m. after a shooting occurred among people attending a large gathering, Small described. Detectives are still interviewing party-goers in an effort to understand the circumstances of the incident. Many of those in attendance learned of the house party on social media, Small said.

"We are working to identify and apprehend a suspect or suspects," Small stated. "At this time, we do not have any reason to beliee there is a threat to the community."