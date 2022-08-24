One killed, one seriously injured in overnight single-car crash in Thornton
One person died in a single-car crash in Thornton around midnight.
Thornton police are investigating, but they say the crash happened near East 104th Avenue and Riverdale Road.
Police say the car was heading southbound with two men inside. One of them died and the other has serious injuries.
Neither victim was identified, and officials did not immediately release any other details regarding the crash.
