Watch CBS News
Local News

One killed, one seriously injured in overnight single-car crash in Thornton

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

One killed, one seriously injured in overnight single-car crash in Thornton
One killed, one seriously injured in overnight single-car crash in Thornton 00:14

One person died in a single-car crash in Thornton around midnight.

Thornton police are investigating, but they say the crash happened near East 104th Avenue and Riverdale Road.

fa6cianuuaak9b7.jpg
Thornton Police Department

Police say the car was heading southbound with two men inside. One of them died and the other has serious injuries.

Neither victim was identified, and officials did not immediately release any other details regarding the crash.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 11:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.