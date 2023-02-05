One killed, four injured in overnight shooting in Falcon

One person has died and four others were taken to hospitals following an early morning shooting in a Falcon neighborhood Sunday.

The scene covers more than a block of the Meridian Ranch subdivision, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

EPCSO also indicated the incident is probably not random. There are no arrests at this time, but investigators believe there are multiple suspects and the shooting may be related to a carjacking that happened Saturday in the eastern side of Colorado Springs. Specifically, on Potter Drive, which runs through two apartment complexes immediate west of Mitchell High School. No other details about the carjacking were provided.

Falcon is located about four miles northeast of Colorado Springs.

Calls began coming in to El Paso County's 9-1-1 dispatch center at 12:50 a.m., per the EPCSO press release. Callers reported hearing multiple gunshots being fired.

The sheriff's office asked residents to shelter in place and stay away from doors and windows during the investigation. That order was lifted just before 4:30 a.m.

EPSO in area of 12000 block of Point Reyes Dr. in Falcon. Secure your home, stay away from doors and windows. If you have any cameras w/ footage of the incident or further information contact us at 719-390-5555. More info will be released once able. pic.twitter.com/HkJYrHe0Ct — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 5, 2023

The department is now asking residents of the neighborhood for any surveillance images around the time of the incident. It expected the collecting of evidence to take several hours.

The Colorado Springs Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting EPCSO's investigation and search for suspects. Several Colorado State Patrol vehicles were also present immediate after the incident.

The person who passed away was pronounced at a hospital.